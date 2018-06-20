Berkeley Group increased its profit guidance after the London-focused housebuilder reported a 15% increase in annual profit. Pre-tax profit for the year to the end of April rose to £934.9m from £812.4m a year earlier. Revenue fell 0.7% to £2.7bn. Berkeley said pre-tax profit for the two years ending April 2019 would be at least £1.575bn - £75m higher than previously estimated. Berkeley, which builds most of its houses in London and South East England, sold 3,536 homes last year, down from ...

