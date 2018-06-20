FTSE 250 retailer Sports Direct International has disposed of its stake in US sportswear retailer Finish Line. Sports Direct disclosed back in April that it had taken an interest of nearly 8m shares in Finish Line, or a 19.3% stake, just days after JD Sports agreed to buy the retailer in a deal valued at $558m, which has now completed. In addition, the company announced on Wednesday that it has bought a further 8.6% interest in US brand management company Iconix Brand Group. The group had ...

