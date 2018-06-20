There was incredulity in some quarters as the federal government raised its renewables ambition another 22%, but the stellar performance of the past four years points to the new target being a realizable one.The Indian renewable energy landscape is abuzz with the new, pumped-up 2022 target of 227 GW of installed renewable energy capacity. This 22% leap has had key players, observers, naysayers and renewable energy lobbyists arguing about whether the target is too ambitious to be credible, or whether the nation can overshoot its original 175 GW target to reach the 227 GW mark within four years. ...

