sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 20.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 584 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 1020 ISIN: GB0000066554 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
20.06.2018 | 10:37
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, June 20

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")
The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 19 June 2018 were:-
Excluding current year Revenue = 1,549.56p
Including ALL Revenue = 1,574.34p
ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 8.7% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 0.0%. There are currently 91,360,251 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.
Contact:
David Holland
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
20 June 2018

© 2018 PR Newswire