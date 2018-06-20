Klövern AB (publ): Klövern acquires a property in Mölndal for SEK 68 million

Klövern has acquired the property Hårddisken 3 in Mölndal for an underlying property value of SEK 68 million. The building, which was constructed in 2012, has a lettable area of 3,274 sq.m. and is fully let to Bravida with a remaining contract period of just over 7 years. The rental value amounts to around SEK 5 million per year.

Transfer of possession is planned to take place on 31 August 2018 and the acquisition is intended to be primarily financed with bank loans.

