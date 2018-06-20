sprite-preloader
20.06.2018 | 10:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Klövern AB (publ): Klövern acquires a property in Mölndal for SEK 68 million

Klövern has acquired the property Hårddisken 3 in Mölndal for an underlying property value of SEK 68 million. The building, which was constructed in 2012, has a lettable area of 3,274 sq.m. and is fully let to Bravida with a remaining contract period of just over 7 years. The rental value amounts to around SEK 5 million per year.

Transfer of possession is planned to take place on 31 August 2018 and the acquisition is intended to be primarily financed with bank loans.

Klövern AB (publ)

For additional information:
Rutger Arnhult, CEO, +46 70 458 24 70, rutger.arnhult@klovern.se (mailto:rutger.arnhult@klovern.se)
Lars Norrby, IR, +46 76 777 38 00, lars.norrby@klovern.se (mailto:lars.norrby@klovern.se)

Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to offer them attractive premises in growth regions. Klövern is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se (http://www.klovern.se).

Klövern AB (publ), Bredgränd 4, 111 30 Stockholm. Phone: +46 10 482 70 00. E-mail: info@klovern.se (mailto:info@klovern.se).

180620 Klövern acquires a property in Mölndal for SEK 68 million (pdf) (http://hugin.info/134084/R/2200264/853273.pdf)


