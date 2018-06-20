Asiakastieto Group Oyj: Asiakastieto Group will reform its organisational structure and Executive Team as from the completion of the combination with UC

ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 20 JUNE 2018 AT 12:00 EEST

Asiakastieto Group will reform its organisational structure and Executive Team as from the completion of the combination with UC

Asiakastieto Group Plc ("Asiakastieto") announced on 24 April 2018 that it had signed an agreement to combine with UC AB ("UC") through acquiring the shares in UC. The completion of the transaction was conditional upon, among others, the decision by Asiakastieto's extraordinary general meeting to authorise the Board of Directors to issue new shares to implement the combination. As previously announced, the combination of Asiakastieto and UC is expected to be implemented during the second quarter of 2018.

ASIAKASTIETO'S NEW BUSINESS AREAS, FUNCTIONAL UNITS AND EXECUTIVE TEAM AS FROM THE COMPLETION OF THE COMBINATION WITH UC

Asiakastieto will reform its organisational structure and Executive Team subject to and effective as from the completion of the combination with UC. Asiakastieto's new business areas, functional units and Executive Team aim to contribute to the implementation of growth strategy, securing of competitive edge and achieving long-term profitability objectives.

"Asiakastieto's new organisation consists of two types of units: business areas and functional units. The business areas will be responsible for our service offering by providing a strong and innovative view of service development. The functional units for their part are responsible for the production, maintenance and active development of the operations in their own focus area and business processes. The functional units are: Sales Units, Marketing and Communications, IT and Technology, HR and Finance.", says Jukka Ruuska, CEO of Asiakastieto.

New business areas

Risk Decisions: Companies engaging in corporate and consumer business use decision services and solutions for general risk management, credit risk management, financial management, customer acquisition, decision-making, fraud and credit loss prevention as well as for gaining knowledge of and identifying their customers.

Customer Data Management: Customer management services help sales and marketing professionals to improve the efficiency of their work and to boost customer management by providing target group tools, services for surveying potential customers, register updates and maintenance, as well as various target group extractions.

Digital Processes: Services in this business area include, among others, real estate and apartment information, information about buildings and their valuation as well as solutions that help customers to automate their collateral management processes and digitalise the administration of housing purchases. Services of the business area are also used for compliance purposes, for instance to identify companies' beneficial owners and politically exposed persons.

SME and Consumers: Digital services for small and micro companies with easy-to-use applications and user interfaces for the evaluation of risks and sales potential, acquisition of other relevant information on customers and business partners and proof of own creditworthiness. Services for consumers help consumers to understand and better manage their finances, while simultaneously protecting them from identity theft and fraud.

New functional units

Sales Units

Marketing and Communications

IT and Technology

HR

Finance

Asiakastieto's new Executive Team

Jukka Ruuska, CEO. Mr Ruuska has been employed by Asiakastieto since 2011.

Anders Hugosson, Deputy CEO. Mr Hugosson has been employed by UC since 2007.*)

Antti Kauppila, CFO, Finance. Mr Kauppila has been employed by Asiakastieto since 2017.

Heikki Koivula, Director, Risk Decisions. Mr Koivula has been employed by Asiakastieto since 2010.

Esa Kumpu, Director, Customer Data Management. Mr Kumpu has been employed by Asiakastieto since 2016.

Heikki Ylipekkala, Director, Digital Processes. Mr Ylipekkala has been employed by Asiakastieto since 2016.

Siri Bengtsson, Director, SME and Consumers. Ms Bengtsson has been employed by UC since 2015.*)

Mikko Karemo, Director, Sales Units. Mr Karemo has been employed by Asiakastieto since 2012.

Victoria Preger, Director, Marketing and Communications. Ms Preger has been employed by UC since 2015.*)

Jari Julin, Director, IT and Technology. Mr Julin has been employed by Asiakastieto since 2017.

Eleonor Öhlander, Director, HR. Ms Öhlander has been employed by UC since 2017.*)

*) new member in Asiakastieto's Executive Team

ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC

Additional information:

Jukka Ruuska

CEO

Tel. +358 10 270 7111

Distribution:

NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Oy

major media

investors.asiakastieto.fi

Asiakastieto Group is one of the leading Finnish providers of business and consumer information services. The Group's products and services are primarily used for risk management, finance and administration, decision-making and sales and marketing purposes. At the end of 2017, the Group had around 19 500 clients, of which 10 500 were contractual clients. The Group serves several industries, the largest ones including finance and banking as well as wholesale and retail sectors and expert service companies. In 2017, the Group's net sales were EUR 56.2 million and it had 156 employees at the end of 2017. Asiakastieto Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the ticker ATG1V. More information about Asiakastieto Group is available at www.asiakastieto.fi.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Asiakastieto Group Oyj via Globenewswire

