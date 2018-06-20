Tool and equipment hire firm HSS Hire said on Wednesday that it has successfully refinanced its existing corporate debt. The company has entered into a new term loan facility of £220m and a revolving credit facility of £25m. The new term loan facility will be provided by HPS Investment Partners with £200m maturing in June 2023, and £20m, with flexibility to be settled before maturity, in December 2020. This facility is at interest rates of between 700 and 800 basis points over LIBOR ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...