Tool and equipment hire firm HSS Hire said on Wednesday that it has successfully refinanced its existing corporate debt. The company has entered into a new term loan facility of £220m and a revolving credit facility of £25m. The new term loan facility will be provided by HPS Investment Partners with £200m maturing in June 2023, and £20m, with flexibility to be settled before maturity, in December 2020. This facility is at interest rates of between 700 and 800 basis points over LIBOR ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...