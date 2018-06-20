sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 20.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 584 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,368 Euro		-0,002
-0,59 %
WKN: A0J2W0 ISIN: GB00B0DG3H29 Ticker-Symbol: 8S1 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
SIRIUS MINERALS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SIRIUS MINERALS PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SIRIUS MINERALS PLC
SIRIUS MINERALS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SIRIUS MINERALS PLC0,368-0,59 %