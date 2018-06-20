Dialog Semiconductor Plc. to Proceed with Due Diligence for Potential Acquisition of Synaptics

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2018 / The Board of Dialog Semiconductor plc (XETRA: DLG) announces that it has today decided to proceed with due diligence and detailed discussions in connection with a potential acquisition of Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) to accelerate its growth in IoT ("Internet of Things") and enhance its position in the Mobile market.

No assurance can be given that any transaction will be agreed. Any transaction would be subject to regulatory approval and other closing conditions. The Board expects that any transaction would be paid for in cash primarily financed by cash from the balance sheet and debt.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor is a leading provider of integrated circuits (ICs) that power mobile devices and the Internet of Things. Dialog solutions are integral to some of today's leading mobile devices and the enabling element for increasing performance and productivity on the go. From making smartphones more power efficient and shortening charging times, enabling home appliances to be controlled from anywhere, to connecting the next generation of wearable devices, Dialog's decades of experience and world-class innovation help manufacturers get to what's next.

Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit the employees, community, other stakeholders and the environment we operate in. Dialog Semiconductor plc is headquartered in London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organization. In 2017, it had approximately $1.35 billion in revenue. It currently has approximately 2,000 employees worldwide. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006) and is a member of the German TecDax index. For more information, visit www.dialog-semiconductor.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' that reflect management's current views with respect to future events. The words 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'estimate', 'expect,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'plan,' 'project' and 'should' and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: an economic downturn in the semiconductor and telecommunications markets; changes in currency exchange rates and interest rates, the timing of customer orders and manufacturing lead times, insufficient, excess or obsolete inventory, the impact of competing products and their pricing, political risks in the countries in which we operate or sale and supply constraints. If any of these or other risks and uncertainties occur (some of which are described under the heading 'Managing risk and uncertainty' in Dialog Semiconductor's most recent Annual Report) or if the assumptions underlying any of these statements prove incorrect, then actual results may be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. We do not intend or assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement which speaks only as of the date on which it is made, however, any subsequent statement will supersede any previous statement.

