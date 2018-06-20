Mineral exploration and mining company China Nonferrous Gold announced on Wednesday that its subsidiary LLC Pakrut has signed a contract for the first-stage mining project with Wenjian Limited Liability Company. The AIM-traded firm described LLC Wenjian as a private corporation registered in Tajikistan, focused on construction, developing and contracting in the country, adding that it was not a related party of CNG. It said the total contract period agreed was 12 months. The contract could be ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...