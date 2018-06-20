British electrical power generation company Drax Group added Vanessa Simms to its board on Wednesday, tapping her to fill the seat set to be left vacant when current audit committee chair, David Lindsell, stands down next year. Simms, a chief financial officer at Grainger, also has a strong background in listed businesses, with more than two decades of experience in senior leadership roles at Unite Group, Segro, Stryker and Vodafone. Drax's new non-executive director was also appointed as a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...