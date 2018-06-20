Shell Gas Holdings, a subsidiary of Anglo-Dutch multinational oil and gas behemoth Royal Dutch Shell, has completed the sale of its 15% shareholding in Malaysia LNG Tiga to the Sarawak State Financial Secretary for $750m. Shell will net approximately $640m as a result of the transaction that will also see SFS, an existing MLNG Tiga shareholder, boost its stake in MLNG Tiga to 25%. Petronas, Nippon Oil, and Diamond Gas, a Mitsubishi subsidiary, are also major shareholders in MLNG Tiga, which ...

