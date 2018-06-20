Mears Group said revenue at its housing division had stabilised after clients delayed work following the Grenfell Tower fire. In a trading update the social housing and care support service company said it was making solid progress and annual results would meet its expectations. Mears lost sales in its previous financial year as local authorities ran checks to make sure their housing was safe after 72 people died in the fire at the West London tower block in June 2017. Reporting on the six ...

