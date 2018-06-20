Berkeley Group said it expected profit to fall by 30% in its current financial year as the benefits of buying land at low prices fade for the London-focused housebuilder. The FTSE 100 company's pre-tax profit for the year to the end of April rose 15% to £934.9m from £812.4m a year earlier. Revenue fell 0.7% to £2.7bn. Berkeley said pre-tax profit for the two years ending April 2019 would be at least £1.575bn - £75m higher than previously estimated. Chief executive Rob Perrins said ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...