Outdoor advertising company JCDecaux has made an indicative and non-binding proposal to buy Australian advertising services provider APN Outdoor Group for AUD1.1bn. APN primarily operates in the large format billboard segment, as well as in the transit, rail and airport segments. JCDecaux pointed out that Australia is the seventh largest advertising market worldwide, with a growing share of out-of-home advertising having now reached 6% of advertising spend, of which almost 50% is digital. The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...