BD to Demonstrate Expanded Vascular Access Offerings from Insertion to Removal during the 5th World Congress on Vascular Access (WoCoVA)

Visit BD Booth #9 and 10 to Learn how the Most Common Invasive Procedure doesn't Need to be One of the Most Complex

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- During the 5th annual World Congress on Vascular Access (WoCoVA) being held June 20-22 in Copenhagen, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, will present for the first time its expanded offerings for total vascular access management, including solutions that were acquired through its recent merger with C. R. Bard, Inc.

BD will display a comprehensive approach to vascular access management to address complications associated with peripheral and central intravenous (IV) therapy. The integrated approach combines clinical practice assessments, a comprehensive portfolio of products, and expert clinical training and education - all working together as a comprehensive offering to raise the quality of vascular access management.

With up to 50 percent of peripheral IVs in current practice not meeting their therapy goals, largely due to complicationsi, it is critical to implement an integrated approach to total vascular access care to help hospitals reduce complications and improve outcomes. From failed placements to central line associated bloodstream infections (CLABSI), IV-related complications are dangerous and costly, but also preventable.

"Our expanded portfolio of solutions on display during this year's WoCoVA meeting exemplifies a significant journey in the transformation of how we provide total vascular access care that enables greater patient safety from insertion to removal and every step in between," said Ajoy Mahtab, worldwide vice president of marketing, Medication Delivery Solutions for BD. "BD is now even better positioned to address IV-related complications beyond peripheral IVs into midlines, central lines and ports with our extensive and strengthened solutions. Our comprehensive Vascular Access Management offerings will demonstrate the value of how our combined solutions can help reduce complications for patients and the process of care for health care providers."

Throughout the symposia, BD will be sponsoring a variety of symposiums and educational lectures around better vascular access management for improved patient safety, including:

Best Practices in Vascular Access Management - A Proven Approach to Improving Patient Care . Wednesday, June 20 at 1 p.m. in the Vandsalen room

. at in the Vandsalen room Mitigating the Risk of Post-insertion Catheter Complications through Evidence-Based Vascular Access Management. Thursday, June 21 at 1 p.m. in the Vandsalen room

at in the Vandsalen room Global Vascular Access Management; Patient-Centered Device Selection. Friday, June 22 at 1 p.m. in the Vandsalen room

Receive an in-depth view of the medical technologies and unique capabilities designed to help reduce the risk of major complications by visiting the BD booths #9 & #10 during general symposia hours. For more information, or to register for any of the BD-sponsored activities at WoCoVA, please visit: http://lp.bd.com/201806-MDS18-EU-WOCOVA-LP_LP-EN-01-MainLP.html.

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 65,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help improve patient outcomes, improve the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to better diagnose disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. In 2017, BD welcomed C. R. Bard and its products into the BD family. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com.

1: Helm RE, Klausner JD, Klemperer JD, Flint LM, Huang E. Accepted but unacceptable: peripheral IV catheter failure. J Infus Nurs. 2015;38(3):189-203.



Contacts:







Matt Coppola





Monique N. Dolecki BD Public Relations





BD Investor Relations 201.847.7370





201.847.5378 Matthew_R_Coppola@bd.com





Monique_Dolecki@bd.com

Photo -

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/707812/Peripheral.jpg