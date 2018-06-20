Immunodiagnostic Systems reported a 5% fall in revenue for the year to 31 March in its final results on Wednesday, to £37.9m. The AIM-traded firm did see a 7% improvement in its automated business revenue to £22.9m, though that was more than offset by declines in manual business revenue, which was off 3% to £12.4m, and in revenue from its licensing and technology business, which plunged 54% to £2.7m. Adjusted EBITDA was down 22% at £6m, with adjusted earnings per share plummeting 61% to ...

