sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 20.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 586 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,78 Euro		-0,02
-0,71 %
WKN: A0D9MS ISIN: GB00B01YZ052 Ticker-Symbol: LWX 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IMMUNODIAGNOSTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
IMMUNODIAGNOSTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,88
3,00
14:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
IMMUNODIAGNOSTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS PLC
IMMUNODIAGNOSTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IMMUNODIAGNOSTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS PLC2,78-0,71 %