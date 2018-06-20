African Battery Metals reported an interim loss of £0.79m on Wednesday, slightly wider than the £0.78m loss it posted at the same time last year, resulting in a loss per share of 0.01p, narrowing from 0.04p. The AIM-traded firm said it had net assets of £6.09m at period end on 31 March, compared to £7.15m on 30 September last year. On the operational front, African Battery said it appointed a team with "proven expertise" in African exploration, mining and project generation during the ...

