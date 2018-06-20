21st Century Fox is considering starting negotiations about selling its entertainment assets to Comcast as Disney is thought to be preparing a better bid. Comcast's recent bid of $65bn is around $10bn more than Disney, came six months after Fox agreed to sell its assets to Walt Disney. Now, Rupert Murdoch's company will have to decide which path to take and formally evaluate the latest bid, with an evaluation potentially taking weeks or months as the board would seek the advice of financial ...

