Supermicro, Red Hat and Solarflare Set World Record Performance Mark with Double-Digit Latency Improvement on Financial Applications

Supermicro's 1U Ultra Server with Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5 using a Solarflare network stack achieves World Record on STAC-N1 benchmark with Mean Latency of 2.3 microseconds

SAN JOSE, California, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions and green computing technology, along with Red Hat and Solarflare today announced a new world record for lowest latency on the well-known STAC-N1 benchmark from STAC (the Securities Technology Analysis Center) for the world's leading financial institutions.

STAC-N1 measures the performance of a host network stack using a market data style workload. This benchmark was performed on a pair of Supermicro SYS-1029UX-LL1-S16 servers, each with dual 8-core Intel Xeon Scalable 6144 (Gold) processors overclocked at 4.18GHz. The servers were also loaded with Red Hat's Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5 operating system and Solarflare X2522 Adapters. Compared to all prior publicly released STAC-N1 results, the bare metal system demonstrated the lowest mean latency of 2.3 microseconds at both the base rate (100k messages per second) and the highest rate tested (1 million mps).

"For Hyper-Speed servers, Supermicro continues to lead the way with innovative new servers that push performance to the limits with advanced optimizations that fully leverage the latest processors, network interfaces and NVMe flash storage," said Charles Liang, President and CEO of Supermicro. "With our latest generation of Hyper-Speed Ultra Servers optimized for high-frequency trading and related financial analysis applications, Supermicro has significantly improved the latency performance to provide customers with the fastest systems in the world. These new Hyper-Speed solutions not only maximize performance by introducing Hyper-Turbo mode but also provide enterprise class reliability for mission critical applications."

"Linux is an operating system of choice when it comes to extreme workloads, and Red Hat Enterprise Linux is the foundation for many deployments of this nature," said Craig Muzilla, senior vice president, Core Products and Cloud Services Business Group, Red Hat. "Through our collaboration with Solarflare and Supermicro, we're pleased to have provided the platform for the most recent STAC-N1 benchmark, setting a world record in the process."

"The STAC N1 test results represent two important milestones for the industry," said Ahmet Houssein, vice president of marketing at Solarflare. "First, we have proven it's possible to virtualize using containers for high-performance applications such as electronifc trading. In addition, the results show that Kubernetes and container, or cloud-based networking, performs efficiently under extreme scale environments, and is the future of application development. We applaud the work of Supermicro, Red Hat and our team in achieving these results and look forward to future collaborations."

For comprehensive information on Supermicro Hyper-Speed Solutions including videos and whitepapers, please visit https://www.supermicro.com/products/nfo/Hyper-Speed.cfm.

For information on all Supermicro server, storage and networking product lines, please go to https://www.supermicro.com/products/index.cfm.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI)

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI), the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology is a premier provider of advanced Server Building Block Solutions for Data Center, Cloud Computing, Enterprise IT, Hadoop/Big Data, HPC and Embedded Systems worldwide. Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its "We Keep IT Green" initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market.

About Solarflare

Solarflare is pioneering server connectivity for neural-class networks. From silicon to firmware to software, Solarflare provides a comprehensive, integrated set of technologies for distributed, ultra-scale, software-defined datacenters. The Solarflare XtremeScale Architecture is a design framework which includes a comprehensive suite of features for ultra-scale environments: high-bandwidth, ultra-low-latency, ultra-scale connectivity, software-defined, secure with hardware firewalls, and instrumented for line-speed telemetry. The company's solutions are available from leading distributors and value-added resellers, as well as from major global manufacturers. Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Solarflare operates R&D facilities in Cambridge, UK and New Delhi, India. For more information visit www.solarflare.com or find us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/708345/Super_Micro_STAC_N1.jpg