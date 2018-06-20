Bloom Energy Submits S-1 FilingThere's good news for initial public offering (IPO) watchers this week as Silicon Valley darling Bloom Energy Corporation declared its intention to go public. Although we don't yet have a Bloom Energy IPO date, there are plenty of questions we can answer by looking at the Bloom Energy S-1 filing.For example, what exactly does Bloom Energy do?The short answer: Bloom Energy manufactures "next-generation" fuel cells.There is a longer version to that story, of course, one that involves NASA's Mars Program and 17 years of research and development. But we'll get to that a little later.For.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...