London stocks had extended gains by midday on Wednesday, rebounding from recent losses as investors put their concerns about the US-China trade spat to one side, at least for now. The FTSE 100 was up 1.2% to 7,693.21, while the pound was up 0.1% against the euro at 1.1381 and down 0.1% versus the dollar at 1.3159 as the EU withdrawal bill returns to the House of Commons. The government is seeking to defeat a challenge from Conservative party rebels who want to give MPs a "meaningful vote" in the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...