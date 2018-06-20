sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 20.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 586 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,013 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A14V9C ISIN: VGG6361G1072 Ticker-Symbol: 2MQ 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
MYSQUAR LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MYSQUAR LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MYSQUAR LIMITED
MYSQUAR LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MYSQUAR LIMITED0,0130,00 %