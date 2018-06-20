AIM-quoted social media platform MySquar launched a fundraising on Wednesday, shortly after agreeing to acquire MyPay Myanmar for £2m in cash and shares. MySquar will acquire the payments business in order to develop its smartphone payments systems, something the firm anticipates will provide it with "substantial" revenues moving forward. The firm will pay half of the £2m consideration in cash and will satisfy the remaining 50% by issuing 72.5m shares to MyPay In an effort to bolster its ...

