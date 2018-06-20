Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new market entry advisory study on the food manufacturing industry. A yeast manufacturing company wanted to build a better market entry strategy and identify the current and future market scenario.

According to the food industry experts at Infiniti,"Changes in regulatory guidelines have compelled yeast manufacturers to remain compliant and deliver safe, healthy, and affordable food products to consumers."

In the midst of growing competition from global and local manufacturers, manufacturers have been preparing for a hard year ahead. Organizations focusing on manufacturing yeast have a lot to struggle with strict regulations, increasing economic uncertainty, growing competitors, and many more. Since food manufacturing and distribution is extremely regulated, firms have to maintain complete transparency in their supply chain and must be ready to act fast in the event of a contamination that would risk the health and well-being of consumers.

The market entry advisory solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to understand and analyze the level of competition in the market that they wished to enter. The client was able to develop a market entry strategy based on different operational aspects to gain a stronger foothold in the new market.

This market entry advisory solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Decide whether or not to proceed with the market entry operation

Implement pricing strategy based on regional segmentation

This market entry advisory solution provided predictive insights on:

Formulating a successful market entry strategy

Devising appropriate strategies for the future

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

