Outotec Oyj: Outotec to deliver technology for Boliden's sulfuric acid plant in Sweden

Outotec to deliver technology for Boliden's sulfuric acid plant in Sweden

Outotec has agreed with the Sweden-based mining company Boliden on the design and delivery of an absorption section to be built for the sulfuric acid plant at the Rönnskär smelter. The order has been booked in Outotec's 2018 second quarter order intake. Typically orders of this size and scope are valued at over EUR 10 million.

The Boliden Rönnskär plant is one of the world's most efficient copper smelters. The new absorption section designed by Outotec will be able to process the future gas volume from the upstream smelting process with high energy recovery.

Outotec's deliveries will take place in the second half of 2019.

"We are extremely pleased that our long-term partner Boliden awarded us this order. Outotec's advanced absorption solution will safeguard the future capacity of the sulfuric acid plant and meet all of the current and planned European environmental requirements", says Kalle Härkki, Head of Outotec's Metals, Energy & Water business unit.





