Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2018) - Deer Horn Capital (CSE: DHC) (OTC: GODYF) reported that researchers from Indiana's Purdue University have developed a new material called tellurene, created from the rare element tellurium, that allows electrons to move at faster speeds than in other materials. According to the researchers, this characteristic could be exploited to create faster and/or smaller transistors that can switch higher currents.

The company's Deer Horn project, a gold-silver-tellurium deposit in west-central British Columbia, located 135 kilometres southwest of the community of Burns Lake and 36 kilometres south of the Huckleberry mine, contains one of the few known NI 43-101 resources of tellurium.

The company recently reported positive results from an independent Preliminary Economic Assessment at the Deer Horn property, where the company is planning to conduct further drilling to both expand and upgrade the current gold-silver-tellurium resource. The company intends to use this additional information towards a Preliminary Feasibility Study to put the Deer Horn Property into production.

The Purdue University research paper was highlighted in an article titled "Is Tellurene the New Graphene?" published in Elektor Magazine of London, UK. (www.elektor.com)

The article stated: "Other important properties of tellurene are its stability at room temperature and the fact that it can be produced quite easily. Other tellurene-like two-dimensional materials, such as graphene, black phosphorus and silicene, are either not stable at room temperature or production in high quantities is difficult. Also, compared to other 2D materials, tellurene crystals or flakes tend to be larger meaning less barriers in a tellurene semiconductor allowing it to carry higher currents."

Tyrone Docherty, President and CEO, stated: "This is a good example of how science and industry continue to learn more about tellurium and find new applications for the metal. Tellurium is significantly rarer on this planet than even the rare earth metals, and it's certainly rarer than gold, so we watch any of these new developments with great interest."

Tellurium is also growing in importance for use in thin-film, cadmium-telluride solar panels. As it is now the world's second-most utilized solar cell material, solar panel manufacturers are looking for secure and reliable sources of tellurium.

Deer Horn Director Matt Wayrynen, CEO of Solar Flow-Through Funds, one of Ontario's largest solar power developers, noted: "We are watching the development of cadmium-telluride panels closely. They're cheaper to produce than silicon-based panels, and there is abundant research ongoing to improve their efficiency."

