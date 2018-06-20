Exploration and production company Serabi Gold on Wednesday confirmed the death of an employee at its Sao Chico Mine in Brazil. The AIM-traded company said the fatality was caused by an accident relating to the operation of an underground loading machine and that all relevant authorities, including the police, had been notified and would be cooperated with by the company. Mike Hodgson, chief executive of Serabi Gold, said: "It is with great sadness that we announce a fatal accident at our Sao ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...