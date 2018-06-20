Structural steel manufacturer Severfield sees a stable market in the UK, predicting modest growth thanks to a good pipeline of potential future orders. Severfield, which is contributing products to those constructing Tottenham Hotspur's new stadium, posted a 5% increase in revenue to £274.2m for the trading year to 31 March, while underlying profit jumped 19% to £23.5m and pre-tax profits moved ahead 22% to £22.2m. Severfield highlighted a "strong" cash performance, closing out the period ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...