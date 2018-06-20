The European Commission has responded to the US administration's levies on aluminium and steel, formally approving 'rebalancing measures' on 2.8bn-worth of US exports of agricultural and manufactured goods. Included on the list of goods targeted by Brussels were products including various types of grain, orange juice, tobacco and some types of motor vehicles and ships for the transportation of goods. The measures were set to go into effect on 22 June. Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmström ...

