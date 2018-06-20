Producer price gains in the Eurozone's largest economy accelerated in May on the back of higher gasoline prices. According to the German Ministry of Finance, the year-on-year rate of factory gate inflation jumped from a 2.0% clip in April to 2.7% for May. Economists had pencilled-in a rise of 0.4% month-on-month and 2.6% year-on-year. Petroleum products registered the largest increase in prices, rising by 12.5%, alongside a 8.0% jump in those for electricity. Elsewhere, prices for intermediate ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...