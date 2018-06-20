Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2018) - Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: MGM) (OTCQB: MGMLF) (FSE: M3G) ("Maple Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report AGM results and provide a brief corporate update. The following directors were elected to the board to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company or until their successors are duly appointed or elected.

In addition, shareholders at the AGM approved the Company's stock option plan and the appointment of the Company's auditors.

Corporate Update

Maple Gold is in the process of implementing a number of cost-cutting measures given the current market environment. The Company will provide an update on cost reductions in the coming weeks. Maple Gold expects to report additional drill results from the Douay Gold Project shortly. The Company has experienced longer than anticipated turnaround times on assay results to-date, but expects a steady flow of assay results throughout June and July as additional results are received and interpreted.

Maple Gold's President and CEO, Matthew Hornor, stated: "The market conditions and current Maple Gold share price have both softened recently, but we remain very optimistic about creating shareholder value going forward. The Douay Gold Project hosts a significant gold resource in one of the world's premier mining jurisdictions with excellent infrastructure and exploration upside. We've been very pleased with the discovery of new gold zones and early returns from the recently completed drill program. We still have a significant number of assays to report through June and July and remain on track to complete an updated resource estimate toward year's end."

Hornor added: "The Company recently attracted local institutional investors from Quebec approximately two months ago and we continue to have ongoing discussions with other major institutions and mining companies that recognize the opportunity to create meaningful long-term value at Douay."

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical data contained in this press release was reviewed and prepared under the supervision of Fred Speidel, M. Sc, P. Geo., Vice-President Exploration, of Maple Gold. Mr. Speidel is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Speidel has verified the data related to the exploration information disclosed in this news release through his direct participation in the work.

Quality Assurance (QA) and Quality Control (QC)

Maple Gold implements strict Quality Assurance ("QA") and Quality Control ("QC") protocols at Douay covering the planning and placing of drill holes in the field; drilling and retrieving the NQ-sized drill core; drill-hole surveying; core transport to the Douay Camp; core logging by qualified personnel; sampling and bagging of core for analysis; transport of core from site to the analytical laboratory; sample preparation for assaying; and analysis, recording and final statistical vetting of results. For a complete description of protocols, please visit the Company's QA/QC page on the website at: http://maplegoldmines.com/index.php/en/projects/qa-qc-qp-statement

About Maple Gold

Maple Gold is an advanced gold exploration company focused on defining a district-scale gold project in one of the world's premier mining jurisdictions. The Company's 377 km² Douay Gold Project is located along the Casa Berardi Deformation Zone within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt in northern Quebec, Canada. The Project has an established gold resource that remains open in multiple directions, with excellent infrastructure and several large scale operating mines within this prolific mining district. Maple Gold has now completed a significant winter drill campaign to expand on the known Resource Areas and test new discovery targets within the Company's 55 km of strike along the Casa Berardi Deformation Zone. For more information please visit www.maplegoldmines.com.

