NOTICE 20.6.2018 WARRANTS LISTING OF WARRANTS ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK AB (PUBL) Nasdaq Helsinki has decided to list 15 warrant(s) issued by NORDEA BANK AB (PUBL) with effect from 21.6.2018. The warrant(s) will be listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Finland. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 ***************************************** TIEDOTE 20.6.2018 WARRANTIT NORDEA BANK AB (PUBL):N WARRANTTEJA KAUPANKÄYNNIN KOHTEEKSI 21.6.2018 Nasdaq Helsinki on päättänyt ottaa kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 15 warranttia, joiden liikkeeseenlaskija on Nordea Bank AB (publ). Warranttien listauspäivä on 21.6.2018 ja ne otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi Nasdaq First North Finland -markkinapaikan NSDX-segmentille. Perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=683641