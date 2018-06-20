Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-06-20 / 15:00 June 20, 2018 *E.ON and Vertiv enter into partnership for critical energy infrastructures Customers modernize energy systems and participate in the electricity market Changeover from lead to lithium batteries* Energy company E.ON and technology provider Vertiv are combining their know-how in the field of energy solutions for critical infrastructures. This gives customers from trade and industry the opportunity to modernize their energy infrastructure in such a way that they can generate additional revenues on the energy market in addition to secure self-sufficiency. The solution, which is based on battery systems, will be offered on the German market as a first step. In concrete terms, batteries ensure uninterruptible power supply in critical areas such as data centers, communication networks or industrial processes. With the E.ON and Vertiv concept, the battery not only functions as a back-up, but can also feed electricity in the other direction, i.e. into the public power grid, in times of low consumption or high own generation. The company then participates in the balancing energy market, markets flexibility there, opens up a new source of income and stabilizes the electricity grid at the same time. Vertiv develops and installs the technical infrastructure for this complex solution, while E.ON is the interface to the energy market. The battery system will become part of E.ON's virtual power plant. The energy company aggregates the various producers and consumers and markets them. Commercial and industrial customers thus receive a guaranteed profit. Lead-acid batteries are often used in critical energy infrastructures today. In the course of modernization, the partners recommend the use of lithium batteries. They are smaller, lighter and have a larger number of charge-discharge cycles. In addition to a longer service life, lithium batteries also achieve a higher energy density and operate in a wider temperature range. Lithium batteries are therefore ideally suited for use in the energy market. Bernd Schumacher, CEO of E.ON Connecting Energies: "Our energy world is becoming increasingly decentralized. With the joint offer from E.ON and Vertiv, we are preparing our customers for this change. Your plants make a contribution to the energy transition, from which they even benefit. This economic and equally sustainable approach is a win-win situation." Reinhard Purzer, Managing Director of Vertiv in Germany, says: "Many of our UPS-customers will certainly like to hear that they can now use their battery-based UPS-systems profitably beyond their actual purpose. Our partnership with E.ON enables us to offer our customers this opportunity in a simple manner. In return, customers of E.ON who do not yet own a UPS-system suitable for participation in the balancing energy market can conveniently use our joint offer. A great opportunity for all concerned!" E.ON will present the new solution at the "The smarter E Europe" trade show in Munich from June 20 to 22. E.ON in Hall B, Booth B2.130. This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by E.ON Group Management and other information currently available to E.ON. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. E.ON SE does not intend, and does not assume any liability whatsoever, to update these forward-looking statements or to align them to future events or developments. End of Media Release Issuer: E.ON SE Key word(s): Energy 2018-06-20 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: E.ON SE Brüsseler Platz 1 45131 Essen Germany Phone: +49 (0)201-184 00 E-mail: info@eon.com Internet: www.eon.com ISIN: DE000ENAG999 WKN: ENAG99 Indices: DAX, EURO STOXX 50 Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 697245 2018-06-20

