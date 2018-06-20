Commencing June 21, 2018, Rethinking Care Sweden AB shares will be traded under its new name Curando Nordic AB and its new short name CUR. New company name: Curando Nordic AB --------------------------------------- New short name: CUR --------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0008705255 --------------------------------------- New short name: CUR BTU --------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0011204924 --------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Sedermera Fondkommission. For further information, please call Sedermera Fondkommission on +46 40 615 14 10.