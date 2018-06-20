Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2018) - Canntab Therapeutics Limited (CSE: PILL) ("Canntab" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Health Canada approval and launch of the first of its '420 Therapeutics' brand of Cannabis wellness products: Hemp Oil Gel Capsules. Made from purified organic hemp seed oil, the Hemp Oil Gel Capsules are an easy and convenient way to enjoy the health benefits of hemp oil.

Each Hemp Oil Gel Capsule contains 50 milligrams of purified hemp seed oil extracted from cannabis sativa and suspended in high grade coconut oil. These ingredients have been linked to the following health benefits:

Omega 3 Fatty Acids (alpha linolenic acid) and Omega 6 Fatty Acids (linolenic acid) are antioxidants that help protect the body's cells and shields it from the oxidative damage caused by free radicals.

Coconut oil contains Lauric acid that is proven to be effective at killing bacteria, fungi and certain viruses.

Capric acid and medium triglycerides help increase the body's energy expenditure for weight control and also aid in building muscle.



Figure 1: Hemp Oil Capsules



Mr. Jeffrey Renwick, Chief Executive Officer of Canntab, stated, "We are excited to announce the launch of Hemp Oil Gel Capsules, which are the first in our innovative line of 420 Therapeutics products. We intend to release additional exciting formulations that combine natural, hemp-based cannabidiol with a range of healthy ingredients. This is only the first step in realizing Canntab's goal of becoming a leading provider of cannabis oral dosage formulations."

Mr. Richard Goldstein, Chief Financial Officer of Canntab, added, "All of our 420 Therapeutics products will use state of the art tamper-proof blister packaging, which allows us to avoid the leakage that often occurs when capsules are kept in large bottles, since the capsules kept in bottles frequently bounce off one another and become damaged. Our packaging keeps the underlying product intact, and provides for discretionary and safe consumption of one capsule at a time."

About 420 Therapeutics

420 Therapeutics Inc. ("420 Therapeutics") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Canntab that was created to answer a growing desire for adult use cannabis products that are of high quality, but without the negative effects associated with smoking marijuana. Our research and development protocols ensure that each 420 Therapeutics product offers a uniform dosage of high quality cannabis extract, which we verify through extensive testing. "420 Therapeutics" is also a trademark of Canntab.

About Canntab

Canntab Therapeutics Limited is a Canadian cannabis oral dosage formulation company based in Markham Ontario, engaged in the research and development of advanced pharmaceutical grade formulations of cannabinoids. Canntab has developed in-house technology to deliver standardized medical cannabis extract from selective strains in a variety of extended/sustained release pharmaceutical dosages for therapeutic use. Simply put, Canntab's mission is to put the "Medical" into medicinal cannabis!

