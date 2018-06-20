The Gambling Commission has slapped a £2m fine on gambling business 32Red for failing to protect one of its customers. The UKGC said on Wednesday that an investigation into 32Red's dealings with a customer between November 2014 and April 2017 found that the company allowed them to deposit £758,000 without carrying out social responsibility or money laundering checks, even when the customer admitted to staff that they had spent too much and were just gambling to chase their losses. During that ...

