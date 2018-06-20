Simon Lowth, chief financial officer of telco giant BT, acquired 139,744 ordinary shares in the FTSE 100 constituent on Wednesday. Lowth, who joined BT's board back in July 2016, purchased the shares at an average cost of 213p each for a total of £297,654.74. Earlier in the day, BT was fined £77,000 by the Information Commissioner's Office, after sending almost five million nuisance emails to customers. The 4.9m emails, sent between December 2015 and November 2016, promoted three charities. BT ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...