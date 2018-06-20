Background check technology and service provider ClearStar announced on Wednesday that its ClearMD mobile drug testing solution was now integrated with Abbott Laboratories. The AIM-traded firm said the deal would "significantly expand" the number of test collection sites where ClearStar's mobile solution for medical test ordering could be used. In addition to its existing integrations with LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics, ClearStar said it was now the only provider offering paperless medical ...

