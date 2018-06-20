WPP is selling its 18.7% stake in New York-listed digital specialist Globant as its looks to focus the business after the controversial exit of ex-boss Sir Martin Sorrell. WPP has told its brokers to try and flog its 5,815,259 shares in of Latin American software group Globant, which are held by the WPP's Luxembourg subsidiary Gamma Three. Globant's stock price closed at just over $57 on the previous day, which would see the sale gross $331m. "Following WPP's recent review of its minority ...

