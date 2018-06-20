Infrastructure investment fund Infrastructure India has agreed to a $6m increase to its existing $34m unsecured bridging loan facility, it announced on Wednesday. The AIM-traded firm said the enlargement of the bridging loan would provide it with additional capital whilst it continued to progress its ongoing financing discussions. "Whilst negotiations have taken longer than originally anticipated, the company continues to be in advanced negotiations with a third party in relation to a potential ...

