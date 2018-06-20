British credit hire and legal services provider Anexo saw the admission of its ordinary shares to the London Stock Exchange's Alternative Investment Market take place on Wednesday. Anexo shares began trading on AIM with the ticker ANX at 0800 BST. The company, which operates on a unique business model of combining a direct capture credit hire business with a wholly-owned legal services firm, had a market capitalisation of £110m at admission. In the process, Anexo raised £10m for the company ...

