US existing home sales unexpectedly fell in May amid a lack of inventory and high prices, according to data from the National Association of Realtors. Sales were down 0.4% to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 5.43m from a downwardly-revised 5.45m the month before. Economists had been expecting an increase to 5.52m. With April's drop, were 3% lower than a year ago and have declined for three months in a row. Meanwhile, the median price for an existing home was $264,800, up 4.9% from May last ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...