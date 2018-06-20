Anglo American, Milliken & Company, MOL Group, Koch Industries, Goldcorp and AccorHotels among the Excellence Award winners at Enablon's Sustainable Performance Forum

CHICAGO, June 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enablon, a Wolters Kluwer business and the world's leading provider of EHS, Operational Risk Management and Sustainability Software, announced today the winners of the 2018 Enablon Excellence Awards. The awards were given during a gala dinner at the Sustainable Performance Forum (SPF) in Chicago, and in Paris.

The Enablon Excellence Awards recognize organizations that are leading the way within their industry and that effectively leverage technology to improve their sustainability performance to benefit their business, and also their employees, customers and the communities in which they operate.

The 2018 Excellence Awards winners are:

Enablon Excellence Award in EHS Performance: Koch Industries (Americas) & MOL Group (EMEA)

Enablon Excellence Award in Governance, Risk & Compliance (EMEA): AccorHotels

Enablon Excellence Award in Integrated Risk Management (Americas): Goldcorp

Enablon Excellence Award in Technology Innovation: Colonial Pipeline

Enablon Positive Impact Award: Anglo American (EMEA), Milliken & Company (Americas)

Partner of the Year: Arcadis (Americas) & Laragon (EMEA)

Technology Partner of the Year: TapRooT

"Every year, the SPF conferences are the place where forward-thinking professionals in EHS, Risk Management and Sustainability come together to discuss industry challenges and discover the newest innovations and technologies that allow them to add business value to their operations," said Chris Joseph, CEO of Enablon. The Enablon Excellence Awards give us the opportunity to celebrate some of the participants in that unique community. We are honored to recognize their accomplishments and to support them achieving their performance goals."

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX:WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2017 annual revenues of €4.4 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs 19,000 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices.

Enablon, a Wolters Kluwer business, is the world's leading provider of EH&S, Operational Risk Management and Sustainability Software. More than 1,000 global companies and 1 million users rely on Enablon software solutions to manage their environmental and social performance, minimize risks and improve profitability. Enablon offers the most comprehensive platform in the industry, and is consistently recognized as a global leader and visionary. For more information about Enablon: www.enablon.com (http://www.enablon.com/).

Media Contact

Elke Colpaert

Elke.Colpaert@wolterskluwer.com