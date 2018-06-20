sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 20.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 586 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 3964 ISIN: GG00B1NP5142 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
20.06.2018 | 17:22
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BH Macro Limited - Net Asset Value(s)

BH Macro Limited - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, June 20

BH MACRO LIMITED (the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Announcement of Monthly Final Net Asset Values

As at the close of business on 31stMay 2018 the Final Net Asset Values of each class of the Company's shares are as follows:

Fund NameSedolNAVMTD PerformanceYTD PerformanceNAV Date
BH Macro LtdB1NPGV1$23.828.41%10.20%31st May 2018
BH Macro LtdB1NP5142349p8.19%9.43%31st May 2018

The Net Asset Value figures in this announcement have been calculated by Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited and are based on unaudited valuations.

This document is for information purposes only and is not an offer to invest. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decisions.

The MTD performance figures are calculated by reference to the previous estimated month end NAV or, if published, the previous month end confirmed NAV. The YTD performance figures are calculated by reference to the NAV at the end of the last calendar year. MTD and YTD performance figures are based on the NAV per share calculated to four decimal places.

Enquiries:
bhfa@ntrs.com
Date: 20thJune 2018


© 2018 PR Newswire