Mercialys (Paris:MERY), the first real estate company to launch a fully digital loyalty program back in 2015, is continuing to introduce innovative new features.

Rolled out in 23 centers, the program is proving successful with both retailers and customers, with 70% of stores signed up to date and a 26% increase in the number of registrations since January 2018. Mercialys regularly enhances these arrangements with new features that encourage more regular visits and increase footfall levels in its centers.

ARRANGEMENTS THAT ARE SIMPLE FOR RETAILERS AND BENEFICIAL FOR CUSTOMERS

Sensors deployed in center walkways and in-store automatically detect customers who have signed up for the "Challenge Fidélité*". The program's arrangements enable customers to build up points each time they visit and encourage them to come back again regularly to boost their score and open up access to discounts with the center's stores. Members can convert their points into e-vouchers with the application and use them in-store by simply showing their smartphone. A simple approach that is proving very popular with both customers and retailers:

François Bleas, La Galerie Espace Anjou Retailers Association Chairman, Angers:

"Because it is 100% digital, the G La Galerie loyalty program does not need anything to be done in-store. It operates in a completely transparent way for retailers. The new Loyalty Challenge approach is effective and simple: customers are delighted to visit stores to use their vouchers. It also makes it possible to showcase our cultural and sports partnerships by offering tickets for events supported by our association".

ENCOURAGING REPEAT VISITS AND RECRUITING NEW CUSTOMERS

New features are regularly rolled out on the application. In January 2018, the "Lucky Day" (Jour de chance) feature was launched. A prize draw is generated by the application's algorithm each day, enabling visitors to benefit from discounts, encouraging customers to visit centers more frequently and increasing their level of consumption in-store. Customers at the La Galerie Nacarat center in Clermont-Ferrand are convinced of this:

"Following the launch of the Loyalty Challenge, and the various vouchers I have earned, I have been coming back to La Galerie more often and making purchases that I would not have done previously".

"With the Loyalty Challenge, I keep coming back to find my favorite stores. I know that I could find them elsewhere as well, but elsewhere I would not earn points".

With the second new feature launched in March, a sponsoring system has been successfully rolled out and quickly adopted by customers. Illustrating this, 10% of new members are now recruited through this approach.

LOYAL LOCAL AMBASSADORS CONTRIBUTING TO CENTERS' GOOD PERFORMANCES

Since the Loyalty Challenge was launched, the community of registered members has been growing steadily for each Mercialys center benefiting from the program. These "ambassadors" help build the centers' reputation locally, further strengthening their positions as leaders or joint-leaders in their catchment areas.

In line with Mercialys' proximity positioning, the loyalty program is making it possible to generate qualified footfall, improve knowledge of the customer experience and introduce personalized offers for center visitors, while ensuring perfect alignment with GDPR requirements.

*Name of the loyalty program for Mercialys centers

