Save the Date: Securitas to Arrange Investor Update on September 20

STOCKHOLM, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitas' President and CEO Magnus Ahlqvist will together with CFO Bart Adam and CIO Martin Althén update investors, analysts and media on Securitas' operations and strategy. The investor update marks the first opportunity for newly appointed President and CEO Magnus Ahlqvist to present his views for the company to a broader group of stakeholders. Topics will include the strategic focus and customer offering of Securitas, current financial targets and historical performance, as well as the transformation of Securitas into a leader within intelligent security. The update will conclude with a Q&A session.

The update will take place in Stockholm at Hotel Courtyard by Marriott Kungsholmen and will begin at 08.30 a.m. CET and finish around 11.00 a.m. CET. The management presentations will be webcasted live.

Detailed information about the program and registration will follow in August.

