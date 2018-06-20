The 2018 Smarter E event, of which Intersolar Europe is now a part, opened its doors today in Munich, Germany, with positive news that visitor numbers are up. From the conference sessions, the big topics were PPAs and unsubsidized solar. Meanwhile, the Indian Government made some interesting announcements, and kerfless solar is on track to become the next disruptive technology.A total of 50,000 visitors are expected at this year's three day Intersolar Europe event, up from the 40,000 registered in 2017, who are flocking to see the around 1,200 exhibitors, hailing from 60 countries - a marked ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...