London's FTSE 100 was up 0.5% to 7,644.94 in afternoon trade on Wednesday as investors put aside their worries about the US-China trade spat. Imperial Brands and British American Tobacco were standout gainers as Peel Hunt initiated coverage of both stocks at 'buy'. The brokerage said Imperial Brands is its top pick. "IMB offers investors a resilient stream of cash flows, pricing power, high margins, and strong returns on capital with 25% upside," it said. Where BAT is concerned, Liberum pointed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...