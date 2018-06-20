Antibody engineering services firm Fusion Antibodies saw its shares plummet on Wednesday as it gave advance notice of the termination of its collaboration agreement with MAB Discovery unless a new deal is struck. The collaboration agreement, which began in June 2016, dictated that Fusion would undertake high-throughput humanisation of antibodies developed by MAB, utilising the firm's CDRxTM platform. As Fusion and MAB have not yet been able to agree a revised collaboration which would "provide ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...