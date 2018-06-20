Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 20 June 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 157,423 Highest price paid per share (pence): 26.0000 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 25.7000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 25.8239

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,413,925,341 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,413,925,341 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

20 JUNE 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 721 25.75 16:29:57 London Stock Exchange 5166 25.75 16:29:57 London Stock Exchange 112 25.75 16:28:56 London Stock Exchange 4366 25.75 16:28:56 London Stock Exchange 3600 25.75 16:28:56 London Stock Exchange 398 25.75 16:28:56 London Stock Exchange 3132 25.70 16:22:05 London Stock Exchange 3183 25.80 16:19:02 London Stock Exchange 1071 25.80 16:18:24 London Stock Exchange 3496 25.80 16:18:24 London Stock Exchange 147 25.80 16:18:24 London Stock Exchange 1206 25.80 16:18:24 London Stock Exchange 3080 25.80 16:14:42 London Stock Exchange 1979 25.80 16:14:42 London Stock Exchange 2183 25.80 16:14:04 London Stock Exchange 9530 25.80 16:14:04 London Stock Exchange 1142 25.80 16:12:33 London Stock Exchange 464 25.80 16:12:33 London Stock Exchange 1748 25.80 16:12:33 London Stock Exchange 1151 25.75 16:07:24 London Stock Exchange 2118 25.75 15:58:48 London Stock Exchange 3076 25.75 15:54:13 London Stock Exchange 2476 25.85 15:50:26 London Stock Exchange 801 25.85 15:50:26 London Stock Exchange 1088 25.85 15:50:25 London Stock Exchange 2643 25.85 15:50:25 London Stock Exchange 3496 25.85 15:50:25 London Stock Exchange 3238 25.80 15:47:25 London Stock Exchange 3209 25.80 15:47:25 London Stock Exchange 1 25.80 15:45:44 London Stock Exchange 2354 25.75 15:34:39 London Stock Exchange 4648 25.75 15:30:49 London Stock Exchange 2024 25.95 14:30:05 London Stock Exchange 935 25.95 14:30:05 London Stock Exchange 3203 25.95 14:30:05 London Stock Exchange 7546 25.95 14:30:05 London Stock Exchange 2992 26.00 14:19:27 London Stock Exchange 3556 26.00 14:19:12 London Stock Exchange 5106 25.95 14:11:37 London Stock Exchange 3579 25.90 13:34:45 London Stock Exchange 3725 25.70 12:02:06 London Stock Exchange 213 25.75 11:59:00 London Stock Exchange 7002 25.75 11:46:59 London Stock Exchange 3852 25.80 11:25:35 London Stock Exchange 5517 25.80 11:25:35 London Stock Exchange 3239 25.80 11:25:29 London Stock Exchange 7116 25.85 11:06:27 London Stock Exchange 3491 25.90 09:38:43 London Stock Exchange 3208 25.90 09:36:37 London Stock Exchange 2 25.85 09:30:49 London Stock Exchange 1374 25.80 09:13:56 London Stock Exchange 6208 25.80 09:13:56 London Stock Exchange 3518 25.80 08:55:10 London Stock Exchange 2994 25.85 08:10:40 London Stock Exchange

-Ends-