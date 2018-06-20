sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 20.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 586 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,291 Euro		-0,004
-1,19 %
WKN: A0LGHK ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10 Ticker-Symbol: 0PD 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
20.06.2018 | 18:25
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, June 20

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:20 June 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):157,423
Highest price paid per share (pence):26.0000
Lowest price paid per share (pence):25.7000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):25.8239

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,413,925,341 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,413,925,341 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

20 JUNE 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
72125.7516:29:57London Stock Exchange
516625.7516:29:57London Stock Exchange
11225.7516:28:56London Stock Exchange
436625.7516:28:56London Stock Exchange
360025.7516:28:56London Stock Exchange
39825.7516:28:56London Stock Exchange
313225.7016:22:05London Stock Exchange
318325.8016:19:02London Stock Exchange
107125.8016:18:24London Stock Exchange
349625.8016:18:24London Stock Exchange
14725.8016:18:24London Stock Exchange
120625.8016:18:24London Stock Exchange
308025.8016:14:42London Stock Exchange
197925.8016:14:42London Stock Exchange
218325.8016:14:04London Stock Exchange
953025.8016:14:04London Stock Exchange
114225.8016:12:33London Stock Exchange
46425.8016:12:33London Stock Exchange
174825.8016:12:33London Stock Exchange
115125.7516:07:24London Stock Exchange
211825.7515:58:48London Stock Exchange
307625.7515:54:13London Stock Exchange
247625.8515:50:26London Stock Exchange
80125.8515:50:26London Stock Exchange
108825.8515:50:25London Stock Exchange
264325.8515:50:25London Stock Exchange
349625.8515:50:25London Stock Exchange
323825.8015:47:25London Stock Exchange
320925.8015:47:25London Stock Exchange
125.8015:45:44London Stock Exchange
235425.7515:34:39London Stock Exchange
464825.7515:30:49London Stock Exchange
202425.9514:30:05London Stock Exchange
93525.9514:30:05London Stock Exchange
320325.9514:30:05London Stock Exchange
754625.9514:30:05London Stock Exchange
299226.0014:19:27London Stock Exchange
355626.0014:19:12London Stock Exchange
510625.9514:11:37London Stock Exchange
357925.9013:34:45London Stock Exchange
372525.7012:02:06London Stock Exchange
21325.7511:59:00London Stock Exchange
700225.7511:46:59London Stock Exchange
385225.8011:25:35London Stock Exchange
551725.8011:25:35London Stock Exchange
323925.8011:25:29London Stock Exchange
711625.8511:06:27London Stock Exchange
349125.9009:38:43London Stock Exchange
320825.9009:36:37London Stock Exchange
225.8509:30:49London Stock Exchange
137425.8009:13:56London Stock Exchange
620825.8009:13:56London Stock Exchange
351825.8008:55:10London Stock Exchange
299425.8508:10:40London Stock Exchange

-Ends-


© 2018 PR Newswire